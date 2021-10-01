Jon Giurleo Speaks on Italian Heritage & Music
Producer Jon Giurleo Speaks on Italian-American Heritage & MusicUNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston's North End is a place with a rich history and authentic Italian culture and food. The Italian-American record producer Jon Giurleo, originally from Boston, has spread globally in a few short years, signing songs to several notable EDM record labels and producing songs for major label artists.
Q: Where are most of your fans listening from?
“Most of my listeners are in the U.S and South America but I also have a strong following with European countries including Italy."
Q: What was it like the last time you were in Italy? What was it like as an Italian-American growing up?
"Going to Rome, Milan, Florence and traveling throughout the countryside was inspiring. Experiencing where Da Vinci, Raphael and Michelangelo made their works is something unforgettable. I look forward to my next journey out to Italy to collaborate with Italian singers and songwriters to make something that connects to my roots. As an Italian-American there is a strong sense of loyalty to my family and to the north-east that mirrors into my music life. I always try my best to look out for my teammates by uplifting singers, beat makers and other producers. It's like a big music making family."
Jon Giurleo's latest project "Palm Trees & Pink Skies" is a three song EP full of feel good tunes with summer vibes.
Jon Giurleo is currently working on a number of new singles, collaborations and digital artwork to be released in the near future. You can connect with Jon Giurleo on Instagram and Spotify.
