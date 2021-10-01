What You Need To Know About Chemical Peels In 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemical peels are a powerful tool to help rejuvenate your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, and more. Chemical peels are a quick treatment performed in a Med Spa setting and typically don’t require any type of sedation. Let’s discuss how chemical peel treatments work, what you need to know before getting one done and how much they cost!
What is a chemical peel?
Chemical peels are used to improve the texture and color of your skin by removing a thin layer of skin. The process of a chemical peel starts with applying a chemical solution to the skin. In some peels, the solution is neutralized and then removed, while other peels require the solution to stay on for a longer period of time.
Over the course of the week following a Chemical Peel, the top layer of damaged cells are sloughed off, which allows new beautiful skin to appear!
What can they treat?
Chemical peels have been shown to reduce fine lines and improve uneven skin tone, reduce acne scars and hyperpigmentation. They can also be used to treat large pores to help reduce their size!
What are the types?
There are many different chemical peels available on the market. Some of these include glycolic acid or salicylic acid peels, which have been popular for treating fine lines and sun damage. Other more aggressive chemical peels include TCA and phenol. It is essential to understand the benefits and risks of each peel before you commit to a chemical peel in a spa. Here at Newman & Company, a great introduction to a peel is the VI Chemical Peel.
What do they cost?
Chemical peels can be performed by your dermatologist, esthetician, nurse or doctor and will vary in price, depending on the peel.
