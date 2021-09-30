DHEC Issues Recreational Water Advisory, Recreational Watches for Portions of Lake Wylie due to Harmful Algae

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 30, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today issued a recreational water advisory for a small portion of Lake Wylie in York County after DHEC detected the presence of a harmful algal bloom (HAB).

As part of DHEC’s routine monitoring of natural water bodies throughout the state, the agency collected a sample from Lake Wyle that was tested on Sept. 28. The results indicate that microcystins ― which are toxins produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae) ― are present along the shoreline in a cove of Lake Wylie that’s bordered by Clematis Trail and Acacia Road, and these microcystins are greater than 10 micrograms per liter (ug/L or parts per billion). This is greater than the state’s water quality standard of 8 ug/L.

A “recreational watch” is issued by DHEC for the rest of the Lake Wylie cove bordered by Clematis Trail and Acacia Road because cyanobacteria were found at bloom levels in the cove but at levels that don’t exceed the state’s water quality standards. The recreational swim advisory due to elevated microcystins in the cove is only for the area along the shoreline.

“Until further notice, no one should swim or wade in areas of the lake that have discolored water or scum, foam or algae,” said Bryan Rabon, DHEC’s Manager Aquatic Science Programs with the Bureau of Water.

Two additional recreational watches are issued for different coves in Lake Wylie. The first cove is bordered by Point Clear Drive and Marquesas Avenue. The second cove is bordered by Nivens Landing Drive and McHanna Point. Cyanobacteria also were found at bloom levels in these coves but at levels that don’t exceed the state’s water quality standards.

These watches do not include the open water portions of Lake Wylie. Visit DHEC’s Algal Bloom Monitoring map to see the locations of the recreational advisory and watches.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency names microcystins a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen. DHEC has been coordinating and communicating with the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Mecklenburg County Stormwater, and Duke Energy.

DHEC advises that:

Any fish taken from Lake Wylie in areas of these blooms should be thoroughly rinsed before being eaten.

Individuals should seek medical attention if they or their family members are experiencing illness after coming into contact with the water.

Pets and livestock also may be vulnerable to adverse health effects of microcystins at the level detected in Lake Wylie. Contact a veterinarian if animals show signs of illness after coming into contact with water in an advisory area.

The recreational swim advisory will be lifted once testing samples indicated the microcystin level is lower than the state’s water quality standard. DHEC will post updated information when the advisory is lifted or if there are changes to the conditions of the advisory.

For more information, please contact DHEC’s Bureau of Water at 803-898-8374. If calling after hours, please leave a message that can be returned. For additional information about harmful algae in South Carolina, click here.

