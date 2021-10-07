Glowyskin.Care Announces IPL Hair Removal DIY Skincare Device That Is Painless and Prevents Hair Regrowth
Beauty and personal care company based in Germany responds to global trends by releasing a new product that allows users reduces exposure to germs and infectionMUNICH, GERMANY, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 has had severe effects on the lives of people across the world. Those who take beauty and personal care seriously continue to watch trends and seek better ways to take care of themselves. DIY beauty products have become more popular than ever. Young professionals have discovered the possibilities for saving time and money through DIY options, and the demand remains higher than ever.
To help people achieve their personal and beauty care needs in these challenging times, Glowyskin.Care announces their exciting product, IPL Hair Removal. The IPL Hair Removal is a good alternative for anyone willing to experience At-home laser hair removal. The unique device permanently removes hair from the body, leaving smooth, clear, and silky skin.
IPL Hair Removal has two flash modes and six intensity levels, giving users total control and optional settings. It is easy to use and allows for flexible application without discomfort. Apart from being a permanent hair removal device it also reduces hair regrowth.
Bretta Jones, a customer who has purchased and used the device, has this to say "Very easy to use the product. At first, I was a bit nervous about using it on my body, but then I tried it, and it worked perfectly. I set it at maximum intensity, and it helped to remove hair on the entire leg fast, without any pain or dark spots. I will repurchase it if I have to and also recommend it to others."
IPL Hair Removal is a DIY beauty and personal care device for women who want to be hair-free. The simple design makes it the perfect product for achieving optimal beauty and care in the comfort of the home. It's suitable for all skin types, and tones. It does not require refills, saves the user money, and guarantees 300,000 flashes (up to ten years lifespan).
IPL Hair Removal promotes and encourages hygienic use of beauty care products, reducing exposure to germs and infection. It also promotes privacy and allows users to express themselves without worrying about anything. The device is also suitable for people who don't like going out or getting served in crowded salons.
About Glowyskin.Care
They are dedicated to providing clients with top-quality products that effectively respond to trends and global events and meet customers' DIY beauty and care needs. According to Glowyskin.Care, The IPL Hair Removal, and the at-home Microdermabrasion Handset are the perfect alternatives for DIY beauty and personal care. The simplistic design makes them the ultimate product for achieving optimal beauty in the comfort of one’s home.
