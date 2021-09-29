PSD News Release: TWO MISSING HAWAII COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER INMATE CAPTURED BY HAWAII POLICE

Newsroom Posted on Sep 29, 2021 in Latest News

HILO – Hawaii Police arrested missing male pre-trial detainees Camilo Moreno and Jaymeson Makio in the Hilo area at about 3:45 a.m. Both men were discovered missing from their housing unit at 2:45 a.m. They were processed by Hawaii Police and will be returned to the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC). How they escaped is under investigation.

21-year old Moreno was awaiting trial for Assault 2 &3, Robbery 2 and Theft 1 &4. 23-year-old Makio was awaiting trial for a probation violation. They both now face an additional escape charge.

Camilo Moreno

Jaymeson Makio

