Take a Young Person Hunting—New Hampshire Youth Deer Hunt Set for October 23-24

CONTACT: Dan Bergeron: (603) 271-2461 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 September 30, 2021

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s youth deer weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, 2021, is the perfect time to take a young person hunting. This special weekend gives young people age 15 and younger the opportunity to go deer hunting with an adult mentor without the pressure of competing with thousands of adult hunters.

Accompanying adults must be licensed hunters and are not permitted to carry a firearm; the idea is to concentrate your time and attention on coaching your young companion.

Prospects for this year’s youth season are excellent, according to Dan Bergeron, Game Program Supervisor for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “New Hampshire’s deer population is healthy and will provide excellent opportunities. Last year’s total harvest was again above average and deer numbers should remain strong throughout the state,” said Bergeron. In 2020, young hunters took 295 deer during the youth weekend.

“These two days present a great opportunity to introduce your son or daughter, grandchild, or other young person in your life to the excitement and rewards of deer hunting, all under the careful guidance of an experienced adult,” said Bergeron. “You can help teach them about the sights and sounds of the forest, how to interpret wildlife sign, and how to use this knowledge to track and harvest a white-tailed deer. We hope hunters will spend the weekend teaching the state’s youth what hunting is all about.”

Hunting can also help young people learn about the environment, conservation, tradition, ethics, and build a deep and abiding appreciation for the wildlife and wild places that many of our citizens and visitors cherish. New Hampshire has offered a special youth deer hunt since 1999. Nonresident youth may participate in New Hampshire’s youth deer weekend only if their state of residence allows New Hampshire youth to participate in its youth deer hunt.

For more about New Hampshire’s youth hunting weekends, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/youth.html. To learn more about deer hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/deer.html.