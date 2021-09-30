September 30 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Business Support System Among the Best in the Nation

Denver, September 30, 2021 - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has long been a valuable resource for businesses throughout the state by offering service and support at a level not seen in other states. From easy, affordable filing to ongoing technological advances designed to enhance efficiency and convenience, the system the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office utilizes is among the best in the country.

“Owning and running a business can be challenging,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “That’s why we’re working hard to eliminate red tape and increase efficiency so businesses can keep focus on their day-to-day operations. We’re proud to support Colorado businesses, which are vital to our economy and our communities.”

For as low as $10, businesses can file with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, one of the lowest fees in the nation. Documents such as Certificates of Good Standing and certified copies of filed documents are provided free of charge. While nearly all services can be accessed online for easy filing 24 hours a day, the office also provides a call center so businesses can get personal support when they need it. The office also provides free searches for businesses and trade names as well as offers filing for trademarks and trade names.

In order to support businesses in a rapidly evolving technological environment, the office is currently undergoing a significant multi-year system upgrade designed to make business transactions even easier. The latest system improvement is text notifications for business filings. Users can sign up for text notifications to receive reminders when periodic reports are due. Users may also enroll in the existing Secure Business Filing (SBF) service, which helps prevent business identity theft by limiting who can make changes to a business account.

The office also provides a number of free learning resources for those who may have questions about starting a business or the filing process. The eLearning modules available at www.ColoradoSOS.gov include starting a business in Colorado, “What’s Next for My New Business?,” secure business filing, learning about business data, and filing statements of foreign entity authority.

A summary of services offered by the Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division can be found here. For more information on all of the services offered by the Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division, please visit www.ColoradoSOS.gov.