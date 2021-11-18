Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Vermont to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation If The Veteran Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

Most Navy Veterans who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy and then who develop lung cancer never get compensated-even though they should.” — Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BURLINGTON, VERMONT , USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer in Vermont and if prior to 1982 you had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be compensation that exceeds $100,000. A financial claim like this is based on the specifics of how a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer was exposed to asbestos as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to explain. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy and then who develop lung cancer never get compensated-even though they should. To qualify the Navy Veteran's lung cancer diagnosis must be recent and his asbestos exposure must have occurred before 1982. If the Veteran-we have just described sounds like your husband or dad please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be substantial compensation. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, Barre, Montpelier or anywhere in Vermont. https://Vermont.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Vermont include the US Navy, asbestos miners, power plant workers, public utility workers, paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, mechanics and construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.