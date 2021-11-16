A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Maine Should Get Compensated if They Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos and the Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer in Maine to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about compensation if he had navy asbestos exposure.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BANGOR , MAINE , USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer in Maine to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. In addition, to get compensated it does not matter if the Navy Veteran smoked cigarettes.

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere in Maine. https://Maine.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, workers at one of Maine’s numerous power plants, mill workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, welders, pipefitters, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.