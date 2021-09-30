Submit Release
Southbound Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Lane Restriction this Weekend in Sewickley

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a southbound lane restriction on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Sewickley Borough, Allegheny County will occur this weekend, Friday night, October 1 through Sunday, October 3 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 65 at the Sewickley Bridge from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.  Crews will conduct concrete patching operations. Police will control traffic at the intersection of Route 65 and the Sewickley Bridge.

Work on this $3.03 million project includes milling and paving, guide rail and drainage upgrades, inlet adjustments, base repairs and ADA curb ramps improvements, signal updates, and other miscellaneous construction. Work on this project will be coordinated with other construction activities in the area including the I-79 Neville Island Bridge project.

Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

