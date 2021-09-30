Route 910 Phase Change Starts Saturday in West Deer

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the second phase of rehabilitation work on the Route 910 bridge over Deer Creek in West Deer Township, Allegheny County, will begin Saturday, October 2 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, the second phase of the bridge rehabilitation work will begin on Route 910 between Middle Road and Oak Road. In this phase of the project, the bridge will be open to bi-directional traffic through the remainder of the project. Two travel lanes will be open with a 10-foot 6-inch lane width. Trucks will continue to be detoured via Cedar Ridge Road and Middle Road.

Work will include concrete deck replacement, substructure repairs, scour protection, approach roadway pavement reconstruction, drainage repairs, guide rail upgrades, and pavement marking installation.

The prime contractor on this $862,500 project is Allison Park Contractors. The overall project is expected to conclude in early November.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

