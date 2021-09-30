U.S. 422 Lane Closures, Full Closure Planned Next Week for Bridge Construction in Lower Pottsgrove Township

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound U.S. 422 will encounter a lane closure prior to a full overnight closure next week between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges for bridge demolition under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Tuesday, October 5, and Wednesday, October 6, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, a left lane closure will be in place on U.S. 422 in both directions; and

Tuesday, October 5, and Wednesday, October 6, from 10:00 PM to 5:00AM the following morning, U.S. 422 will be closed and detoured in both directions.

During the overnight closure, eastbound U.S. 422 motorists will be directed to use Armand Hammer Boulevard and High Street to access the expressway at Rupert Road. Westbound U.S. 422 motorists will be directed to exit at the Sanatoga Interchange and use High Street and Armand Hammer Boulevard to access the expressway.

U.S. 422 motorists are advised to use an allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The replacement of the Pleasantview Road and Park Road bridges over U.S. 422 is an advance contract prior to starting the project to reconstruct U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $7.1 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

