Statement from Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz on the Passing of Former Sen. Jim Mathewson

Statement from Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz on the Passing of Former Senator Jim Mathewson

Jefferson City — Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, issued the following statement on the passing of former Sen. Jim Mathewson:

“Though I never had the privilege of serving alongside Sen. Jim Mathewson, I am saddened to have learned of his passing on Monday, Sept. 27. Senator Mathewson had the distinction of being Missouri’s longest serving Senate president pro tem, leading the Missouri Senate for eight years. Serving in elected office is no easy task, doubly so for legislative leaders. The fact that Sen. Mathewson earned the unanimous support of his colleagues year after year speaks volumes about his character and his commitment to upholding the institution of the Missouri Senate. I know my fellow senators will join me in reflecting on Sen. Mathewson’s many decades of honorable public service to the people of Missouri.”