Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,561 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Steven Roberts Recognized by Missouri’s Judges for Advancing Justice in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, was one of five Missouri state senators recognized by the Judicial Conference of Missouri for their contributions to “protect and improve the effective administration of justice in Missouri.” The award ceremony was held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, as part of the Judicial Conference’s annual meeting held in St. Louis.

“I’m honored and privileged to be acknowledged by Missouri’s judges,” Sen. Roberts said. “Being an attorney in the Missouri Legislature carries with it the additional responsibility of protecting the sanctity of the judiciary and justice system. Our justice system is foundational in ensuring Missouri is a place of both liberty and equity, and we have to continue to both protect it and advance it as we go forward.”

Drawing upon his legal education, private legal practice and experience in the St. Louis City prosecutor’s office, Sen. Roberts has become a go-to legislator on matters relating to tort law and criminal justice. In his first year in the Senate, Sen. Roberts carried legislation on justice-related issues including the protection of a child’s right to counsel, law enforcement use-of-force data, witness protection, possession of controlled substances, drug assistance programs for inmates and a condemnation of the Missouri Supreme Court’s Dredd Scott decision.

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

###

You just read:

Sen. Steven Roberts Recognized by Missouri’s Judges for Advancing Justice in Missouri

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.