Sen. Steven Roberts Recognized by Missouri’s Judges for Advancing Justice in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, was one of five Missouri state senators recognized by the Judicial Conference of Missouri for their contributions to “protect and improve the effective administration of justice in Missouri.” The award ceremony was held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, as part of the Judicial Conference’s annual meeting held in St. Louis.

“I’m honored and privileged to be acknowledged by Missouri’s judges,” Sen. Roberts said. “Being an attorney in the Missouri Legislature carries with it the additional responsibility of protecting the sanctity of the judiciary and justice system. Our justice system is foundational in ensuring Missouri is a place of both liberty and equity, and we have to continue to both protect it and advance it as we go forward.”

Drawing upon his legal education, private legal practice and experience in the St. Louis City prosecutor’s office, Sen. Roberts has become a go-to legislator on matters relating to tort law and criminal justice. In his first year in the Senate, Sen. Roberts carried legislation on justice-related issues including the protection of a child’s right to counsel, law enforcement use-of-force data, witness protection, possession of controlled substances, drug assistance programs for inmates and a condemnation of the Missouri Supreme Court’s Dredd Scott decision.

