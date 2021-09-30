Missouri Attorney General Files Motion to Halt St. Louis County Executive’s Latest Attempt to Impose Mask Mandate

Sep 30, 2021, 14:04 PM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a motion to renew and enforce the preliminary injunction in his lawsuit against St. Louis County following County Executive Page’s attempt to illegally impose a second mask mandate. The motion was filed in the existing case against St. Louis County, and asks the court to apply the existing preliminary injunction to the County’s new health order. The Attorney General’s Office also filed a motion to compel discovery, as St. Louis County has produced scant discovery in this case to this point.