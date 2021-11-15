Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Might Be Millions

The Advocate is urging a US Navy Submarine Veteran who has mesothelioma in Minnesota or anywhere to get serious about compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Submarine Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minnesota or anywhere in the nation to get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about how the compensation process works along with what their claim might be worth. Financial compensation for a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars depending upon the specifics of their asbestos exposure. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Advocate, “ A Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma would have been assigned to a submarine in Connecticut, Georgia, California, Washington, or Hawaii. The typical Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma we talk to was exposed to asbestos on a boat in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. Post navy they may have gone to work at a nuclear or conventional power plant or as a skilled tradesman where they may have been re-exposed to asbestos all over again.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota the Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1982 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are US Navy Veterans. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303 for guidance and help. The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s top priority is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state receives the best possible compensation results. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma