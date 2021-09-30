Recruiting for Good Launches Loco for Choco The Sweetest Bi-Lingual Kid Gig
Loco for Choco Created By Recruiting for Good
Our Socially Distanced Celebrations for Talented Kids
Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Gigs. Loco for Choco is the perfect gig for 5th grader to taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in Spanish.
Looking to hire 1st talented kid for the chocolate gig by November 1st, 2021
How Parents Help their Talented Kid Land the Gig?
Family lives on the Westside, and 5th grade student is learning Spanish in School.
1. Parent and kid attend one of our 'Love is a Treat' celebrations in October (rewarding LA's Best Sweets).
2. Parents need to RSVP and email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to attend any party (limited to 10 kids).
3. Kid brings a drawing of parent at work to earn treat (1st party is on October 3rd, at 1 pm enjoy Chocolate in Santa Monica).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Right now we have two talented kids on different sweet gigs writing reviews in French, and Marathi. I love to find a talented kid who loves to learn and write sweet reviews in Spanish."
About
Recruiting for Good created Loco for Choco The Sweetest Bi-Lingual Chocolate Gig especially made for Talented 5th Graders; who love to taste LA's Best Chocolate, write reviews in Spanish, and learn positive values. To learn more visit www.LocoforChoco.com
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.
We're mindfully hosting exclusive socially distanced parties for just 10 kids. Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.LoveisaTreat.com.
iAppreciate Myself a positive feel good social campaign for kids to learn a positive value that will lead to a fun fulfilling life. We combat social network ills; by creating fun filled experiences offline thru sweet gigs, sweet community gigs, and sweet celebrations www.iAppreciateMyself.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. We Represent Talented Professionals Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
