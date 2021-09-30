Submit Release
Southeastern Hose Introduces New Sales Specialist Duane McPeak

Hose and expansion joint industry announces new industry expert

Southeastern Hose is proud to welcome Duane as the newest member of our team. As an industry expert, Duane’s experiences are impressive, and we can’t wait to see the impact that he makes.”
— Southeastern Hose President Bill Travis
BREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeastern Hose, a leader in the hose and expansion joint industry, is excited to announce its newest team member Sales Specialist Duane McPeak. Based in Houston, McPeak has vast experience in the manufacturing industry and expands Southeastern Hose’s products and services in Texas and further west.

“Southeastern Hose is proud to welcome Duane as the newest member of our team,” said Southeastern Hose President Bill Travis. “As an industry expert, Duane’s experiences and knowledge are impressive, and we can’t wait to see the impact that he makes as we continue to grow and broaden our reach.”

McPeak spent 32 years as a sales manager for U.S. Hose Corporate, where he worked closely with Southeastern Hose. During his tenure, McPeak covered the country and has experience with many of Southeastern Hose’s existing customers. His expertise includes flexible metal, Fluoropolymer, composite hose and more.

“Southeastern Hose has been a long-time customer of mine and was an opportunity I couldn’t refuse,” said McPeak. “I have always been impressed with their response time and their overall quality. When customers call Southeastern, they always know that the answer will be yes, and I can’t wait to join the culture.”

For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit www.sehose.com.

Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing


