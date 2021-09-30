Submit Release
Hannie May Cast in Two Projects; package deals

Award-winning Chinese star Hannie May shot by Xion W.

The award-winning Chinese actress is set to star in multiple films.

[Hannie] has clearly catapulted herself into stardom and notoriety to Chinese audiences and now she has caught the attention of American filmmakers”
— Hannie's agents.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinese star Hannie May has signed on to a series of impressive projects in the US. May is best known for her award-winning turn role in the series 'CAtalyst.'

Hannie, who also starred in the Christopher Cass film 'Interrupted Girls', will play the main character in two upcoming feature productions.

'In The Woods' will be a romantic fantasy-themed television series where Ms. May will play the main female character Hazel, a high school girl who is also a werewolf. The series will follow the intricate love story between Hazel and an ancient vampire that outwardly appears to be a 20-year-old boy. This project will be produced by the acclaimed Mingzhu Ye, responsible for the multi-award-winning films 'Table for Four' (2019) and 'If We Have Next Life' (2018).

In the other production, 'Quarter Life,' Hannie May is signed on to play one of the leading roles. This film will follow a group of college friends, navigating the explicit hardships inherently associated with being a student during the current social political climate. Aptly named, the characters are all battling with their own personal quarter life crisis. Director Matthew Colston has once again selected Hannie to star in one of his films. The two also worked together on a previous Colston project, 'Between the Lines.'

“Hannie is without a doubt perfect for these roles. She has clearly catapulted herself into stardom and notoriety to Chinese audiences and now she has caught the attention of American filmmakers. We could not be more excited for the world to see her performances,” said May’s agents.

May’s other notable credits include the films 'Breakdown' (2019), 'Monkey and Jasmin' (2020), and 'Superman' (2019). She is a well-known star in China and has accumulated many fans through her memorable appearances in international campaigns for beauty brands and music videos.

Hannie is represented by San Gennaro Talent and sponsored by Richman Business Management.

