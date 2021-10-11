Keith Koo Managing Partner At Guardian Insight Group & Host Of Silicon Valley Insider Joins Sal Peer CEO of AI Exosphere
Interview With Keith Koo Partner At Guardian Insight Group And Host Of Silicon Valley Insider Joins Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere And Founder of RISE Innovation
The man that walked the path is the man that can recall it.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interview With Keith Koo Managing Partner At Guardian Insight Group And Host Of Silicon Valley Insider Joins Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere And Founder of RISE Innovation.
— Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.
Keith is a Founder and Managing Partner of Guardian Insight Group, a Technology Risk advisory services firm dedicated to identifying, assessing, controlling, and mitigating the risks associated with doing business with technology companies and vendors such as financial, blockchain, pricing/cost, cyber, information security, business resiliency, disaster recovery, regulatory and compliance. Keith also serves as a mentor and advisor to several companies, technology startups, and incubators.
Before starting Guardian Insight Group, Keith was the Managing Director and Head of the Third-Party Risk Management program for the Mitsubishi Financial Group (MUFG). He was responsible for ensuring that the Bank had the proper framework, policies, and controls to meet regulatory standards for effective oversight of third parties/vendors.
Previously he held Senior Leadership roles at Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard, and other technology and financial service companies in Mergers and Acquisitions, Divestitures, Technology, and Risk Management.
Keith holds a B.A. in Organizational Behavior from the University of California and advanced certifications from Stanford, California, and George Washington Universities.
So tune in to get informed, download some knowledge, and get inspired to innovate. The possibilities are endless.
The episode airs on AI Exosphere's YouTube Channel on October 11th, 2021, at 9:00 am EST. It is entertaining and full of valuable insights, ethical questions, and creative inspiration from a true Silicon Valley Insider.
It would seem Sal has more episodes in mind which will be hosted on the AI Exosphere YouTube channel and become available to the RISE Innovation community.
About RISE Innovation Interviews
RISE Innovation's creative team and our esteemed host Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere, care about the integrity of each story and, most importantly, educate the audience.
We believe the proper creative strategy must have clear and measurable objectives while simultaneously being rooted in education. Therefore, we strive to do meaningful interviews that inspire audiences to take action and join the innovation movement.
The RISE Interview Series with Sal Peer follows a linear question line and cultivates each segment with an approach that adds value to our distribution partners and ultimately to people's lives.
With this innovative approach, we believe that our work will transform the way people view educational programming.
The RISE Innovation Interview Series Project aims to enlighten the audience by delivering diverse informational and educational documentaries covering various vital issues and topics.
The series is about developing and distributing social and educational programming at the highest level. Each interview has one thing in common – changing our lives for the better. You can catch the latest interviews and innovation breakthroughs on AI Exosphere YouTube Channel.
RISE Innovation Interview Series