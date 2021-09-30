Jonathan Harris Named as General Counsel for the North Carolina Court of Appeals

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has named Jonathan Harris as its general counsel effective October 7.

"'The Court of Appeals is truly fortunate to have Mr. Harris beginning service as general counsel to the court," said Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud. "His prior experiences as general counsel for the Administrative Office of the Courts and as both general counsel and, most recently, chief of staff for the North Carolina Community Colleges System Office will be of great benefit to the court as we continue to improve the court’s processes both internally and externally, particularly as North Carolina’s trial courts make the transition to electronic filing and as we improve the capabilities of electronic filing in the appellate courts."

Harris received his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has been licensed to practice law in North Carolina since 2009. After graduating from law school, he was in private practice of law for four years and began working as deputy general counsel for Governor Pat McCrory in 2013. From 2017 to 2019, Harris served as general counsel of the Administrative Office of the Courts. In 2019, Harris became general counsel for the North Carolina Community Colleges System Office, and in 2021, he began serving as chief of staff for the System Office.

"I am very honored to join the Court of Appeals in this new role," Harris said. "I look forward to working with the judges, the clerk of court, and staff in furtherance of the court’s mission to serve the people of North Carolina."