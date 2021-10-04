Recall Reform in California Gets a Boost: Newcomer Goes on the Offensive
A new grassroots group has emerged committed to shifting the upcoming 2022 battle for election integrity from defense to offense.
It's going to be very close, and every vote will be needed to pass reform. We shouldn't take anything for granted here.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a sound thrashing of the recall ballot measure intended to remove California's Governor, Gavin Newsom, a new grassroots group has emerged that is committed to shifting the upcoming 2022 battle for election integrity from defense to offense.
Under the name "RecallTheRecall.com", the organization is focused on nascent efforts to make the removal of California's elected officials by recall a much more difficult task.
"We will be supporting legislative efforts to reform an electoral loophole which allows too small of a minority in California to nullify the will of the majority of voters," said Mark Gleason, Policy Director for RecallTheRecall.com. "The September 14 fiasco cost taxpayers in our State a quarter of a billion dollars," Gleason said.
"This is about election integrity. Trying to remove a public official for simply executing their duties is a gross misuse of power. I would argue that removing a public official for illegal or unethical activity is a much more reasonable use of the law. Or overwhelming dissatisfaction among California constituents. Not 12% of the voting electorate." Says Brian Fisher, recalltherecall.com's Campaign Manager.
RecallTheRecall.com has announced a unique approach to grassroots activism by polling its supporters who have signed up to give opinions on the reform parameters. In this way, instead of just keeping supporters informed, supporters can have a meaningful impact on pending legislative efforts.
RecalltheRecall.com is counting on public support through online signups and small donations to fund this program. They have instituted a tiered program that includes $5, $10, and $25 donation increments.
Brian Fisher spoke about the challenges that changing the recall law poses and believes Californians will need to step up and strongly support it.
"This is no easy lift. To change the California constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote by either ballot measure or California Legislature. By comparison, Californians almost, but not quite, achieved that majority on the Recall vote. It's going to be very close, and every vote will be needed to pass reform. We shouldn't take anything for granted here."
Fisher cited the 2018 recall in the 29th State Senate District of Josh Newman as an example of exploiting the recall law.
"Senator Josh Newman didn't do anything criminally wrong, which was the intention of the recall mechanism when it was included in California's Constitution 100 years ago. Instead, a small group in his district didn't like how he voted on a gas tax bill. That recall in 2018 had the effect of nullifying the will of the majority of voters who supported Newman in the previous General Election, and that's dangerous," said Fisher.
Fisher and Gleason noted that RecallTheRecall.com is following the efforts of Assembly Elections Committee Chair Marc Berman (24th Assembly District) as hearings proceed to repair and reform the recall process in California.
"RecallTheRecall.com will unequivocally and actively support a strong constitution ballot measure in 2022".
We expect that, after testimony and review by the Assembly Elections Committee, responsible legislation will emerge so that the vast majority of voters, fed up with the lack of fairness in the current recall law, can put an end to this money-wasting nonsense".
