Talent Resources, with over a decade of experience, launches a new Communications Division
Bonnie Taylor - Vice President Strategy & Communications of Talent Resources
Michael Heller’s brainchild, Talent Resources, the premier marketing agency, just added a new communications division as a part of their expansion plan.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Heller’s brainchild, Talent Resources, the premier marketing agency, just added a new communications division as a part of their expansion plan. They are already recognized globally for their digital marketing, influencer marketing, 360-degree campaigns, and experiential marketing solutions leading to this launch.
The founder and CEO proudly shared his team’s efficient understanding of the market’s dynamics and growth as he announced the inception of their latest division. He expressed that their deep-rooted expertise of the market has made it evident that the traditional working model of public relations was not something that will continue to function as ever, in this current pandemic situation and the years to come. He also added that they are looking to change the approach towards this process and come up with newer and better solutions that suit the needs of today’s businesses and aim to meet the needs of tomorrow.
This new division is to be led by Bonnie Taylor, VP of Communications and Strategy who joined the organization in 2020 after earning quite a lot of experience in PR management. At the announcement, she expressed confidence in the team and is looking forward to quite a lot of success stories. She has even had positive working experiences with Talent Resources in the past and has closely worked with Michael Heller, David Kirschner, and the other members of the team. She said that she has noticed the impact the pandemic has had as she had joined the team before it spread and could see the impact all brands and businesses had during its peaks and lows. She had led the devising of the plan that offered 360-degree solutions to support marketing strategies, to support and even be the mainstay, as per the current situation. She feels this is exactly what is needed for today and the near future.
This newly launched division will feature amplification using influencers or celebrities, media relations, media training, executive coaching, PR campaigns aimed at strategic results, press releases, and internal communications. In a nutshell, it is a fully loaded communication services suite.
Founded in 2007, Talent Resources is a part of Talent Resources Holdings, an organization that also includes Talent Resources Sports and Talent Resources Ventures. Though, digital influencer and celebrity marketing campaigns are the primary areas of their operation they are also renowned for their 360-degree and experiential marketing campaigns. Talent Resources has been able to cater successfully to the needs of the market for their clients. They understand and emphasize their client’s needs. Their success has not been limited by influencers, media types, industry types, or other constraints. They have numerous success stories for brand goals like brand awareness, sales, and traffic increase, and refer to themselves as the extension of their client’s marketing team.
Both Bonnie and Mike sounded very confident and optimistic as he praised his team for their contributions in bringing the business to where it is today. They plan to achieve success for their newest division by emphasizing periods in the calendar year which are known to boost sales. They know when to target the audience and utilize the time to execute successful marketing campaigns. Their vast network of influencers and celebrities often are called in for their contribution to increasing the awareness and attention on the campaign or its stages.
They are currently headquartered in NY, however have branch operations in Boston, LA, Chicago, London, and Dubai. Their diverse worldwide presence has provided the necessary exposure to the market and industry types, and diverse geographies with different brands. This experience lets them operate campaigns of all sizes, small, medium, or big for a variety of businesses.
The confidence reflected from Mike Heller, and Bonnie Taylor comes from the highly effective, experienced, and trained personnel in their respective domains contributing towards their objectives and tasks under the umbrella of Talent Resources. The core team has been working with each other for quite some time as while working on projects they spend a lot of time with one another and have constantly evolved in the process. Their fruitful contributions in a variety of aspects form the crux of their knowledge and expertise.
The achievements of Talent Resources speak on their behalf when it comes to measuring success. Talent Resources has many successful campaigns to their name with brands like Dunkin, Ohza, Fabletics, Inmode, etc., and is an organization of repute when it comes to strategizing and executing marketing campaigns. They have also been able to retain many clients based on positive customer experience and results. The same applies to influencers and celebrities who have been partnered with. Their experience of working with Talent Resources keeps them wanting to come back.
Business relations can be tricky and the way they have maintained them has contributed a lot to their success in the past and present and has driven them to become a premier marketing solution provider and not just an influencer marketing agency.
Talent Resources as a company has excelled in creating fully customized plans as per brand requirements for an influencer or celebrity-driven social media endorsement campaigns, by using their influencer relationships, and diverse experience in creating experiential events that are brand focussed and positive outcome-oriented. The name they have made is not just because of their effectiveness but also their diverse set of service offerings and here comes the latest addition to their kitty, Communications, and PR.
