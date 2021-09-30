Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson Appeal and Seek to Stay Federal District Court’s Injunction of Budget Proviso 1.108

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Yesterday, Governor Henry McMaster appealed the U.S. District Court’s decision to preliminarily enjoin state budget proviso 1.108, which prohibits South Carolina school districts from utilizing any state funds to implement or enforce a mask mandate. This morning, the governor filed an emergency motion asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to stay the District Court’s injunction pending appeal. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined the governor’s Notice of Appeal and Emergency Motion.

Yesterday, Governor McMaster commented on the District Court’s ruling, saying: “I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school. We have already filed a notice of appeal and will take this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.”

To view a copy of the Notice of Appeal, click here.

To view a copy of the emergency motion to stay the District Court’s injunction, click here.