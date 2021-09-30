Introducing CutCam: Incorporating 21st Century Technology to Make At-Home Haircuts Easier than Ever

With lockdowns preventing access to barbershops, millions have turned to cutting their own hair. CutCam is introducing technology to make this an easy process.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vulfe, a new product development studio based in San Diego, California, is pleased to announce that its premier product, CutCam , is coming to Indiegogo this fall. CutCam is an innovative tool that allows users to cut their own hair with confidence and ease. With multiple patents pending, it’s the first hair clipper to incorporate advanced technology, featuring an app-connected, integrated 170-degree wide-angle camera that permits the user to see exactly where they are cutting in real time.According to company co-founder and CEO Kevin Yee, CutCam is the ’Tesla’ of clippers. He points out that electric clippers have largely remained the same since the early 20thcentury, and says that CutCam will change the game by making the at-home haircut process seamless:“I invented this out of necessity for myself during the first COVID lockdown, but pursued it as a venture when I realized how much it has improved my own life, and I want to share that,” says Kevin.CutCam demo user Will adds that the tool will prove to be a huge money-saver, but more than that, it makes him feel confident in the way he looks:“You probably don’t think about your hair too much, but it affects the way you look and feel on a daily basis. With CutCam, I get way more compliments about my appearance at work, feel more motivated, lift heavier, and even dress better. It’s weird. Saving money is an added bonus.”A growing library of in-app, step-by-step tutorials from Master Barbers allows users to easily follow along and give themselves professional-looking haircuts. And with the average cost of a haircut now at $28, CutCam users will save hundreds of dollars per year. In addition to allowing users to give themselves a fresh haircut whenever they want, it will also prove to be a huge time saver, eliminating the time and hassle needed toschedule a trip to the barbers.Early backers can join the VIP Backer’s Club for $1 and have the chance to access the product for a super early-bird price. For more information, visit the website at https://www.cutcam.co/ , watch a review on YouTube , or follow their journey on Instagram About the CompanyVulfe, a product development studio from San Diego, California, was founded in 2020 during the first COVID lockdown. On a mission to bring joy and simplicity to its customers’ lives through innovation and beautiful design, the company’s flagship product is CutCam, a tool that allows users to cut their own hair with ease and confidence. Initially born out of a Lab to Market Capstone Project in the MBA program at the Rady School of Management, CutCam is being hailed as the most advanced set of wireless clippers on the market.