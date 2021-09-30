Sen. Jeanie Riddle Announces Critical Grant Funding to Combat Crimes Against Children in Lincoln County

Senator Jeanie Riddle Announces Critical Grant Funding to Combat Crimes Against Children in Lincoln County

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jeanie Riddle, R-Holts Summit, is proud to announce the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office will receive $300,000 in the form of a federal grant to investigate and prosecute crimes against children in Lincoln County.

According to the Department of Social Services, in 2019, Lincoln County experienced 681 reported incidents of child abuse and neglect, a 9.3% increase from 2011. From July 2019 to June 2020, the Lincoln County Children’s Division saw an additional 10% increase in similar investigations involving children. By comparison, during this same time period, the State of Missouri reported a decrease of investigations in the Children’s Division by 36.73%. As someone who has spent her entire career in the Missouri General Assembly standing up and fighting for children, Sen. Riddle was grateful and relieved to see Lincoln County receive this much-needed grant.

“I am thankful the governor heard my calls for funding and followed through on his promise to help the children of my community, and I am confident these resources will give the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office the tools they need to protect our children and ensure those who prey on our young are investigated, prosecuted and punished under the full weight of the law,” said Sen. Riddle. “The grant received by the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office was the largest issued as a part of this program in the state, showing the true need for help in our community. I truly believe these dollars will help those who have suffered at the hands of sick and twisted individuals for far too long.”

Issued by the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the grant program benefitting the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office will begin on Oct. 1, 2021, and run through Sept. 30, 2022. Nearly 20 agencies throughout the state also received grant funding through the same program.

“During my remaining time in the General Assembly, I am dedicated to doing everything I can to help the children of our community,” said Sen. Riddle. “I will fight to make sure Lincoln County continues to receive the resources it needs, through the appropriate funding channels, to protect our youth from harm.”

