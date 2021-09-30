Submit Release
NDDOT seeks public input on proposed improvements to Highway 200 in Hazen

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public input meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Hazen City Hall. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed lighting, shared-use path, and box culvert pedestrian crossing improvements to the North Dakota Highway 200 from Main Street West to Hazen Golf Course.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), City of Hazen, and Ackerman-Estvold will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by October 22, 2021, to Stacy Flaten, Consultant Project Manager, Ackerman-Estvold, 4165 30th Ave S, Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58104, or email stacy.flaten@ackerman-estvold.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

