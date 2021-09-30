Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Computer Science Program Ranked Among Top Nationally
The growing computer science program gets high marks for its quality faculty and teaching computing concepts in a hands-on/caring educational environment.
We strive to ensure that our computer science and software engineering students are supported by an environment that’s rigorous, inspiring, attentive, and provides a mastery of theory and practice.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The status of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s undergraduate computer science program continues to improve, climbing into the top 9% of all programs across America, according to rankings featured in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 College Guide.
— JP Mellor, Department Head, Computer Science & Software Engineering
Rose-Hulman tied for 51st out of 538 programs nationally this year, an improvement from the 2021 rankings. The ranking was the second-highest among Indiana colleges and universities, within the top 10 of Midwest institutions, and among a select few of private colleges across the nation.
Deans and senior faculty familiar with U.S. computer science departments were surveyed to assess programs at ABET-accredited bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities based upon the academic quality and training in areas of program languages, computer systems, theory, and data analysis and science.
“We’re delighted that our higher education peers continue to take notice of our program’s strong curriculum, our excellent faculty and staff, and quality of our graduates,” said J.P. Mellor, head of Rose-Hulman’s Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering.
Enrollment among computer science majors at Rose-Hulman has grown exponentially during the past 20 years to the point that it is now the institute’s second-largest academic area. The 2021-22 school year presently has 421 students listed as primary computer science majors.
Mellor believes this enrollment growth has been caused by increased interest in computing career fields and the demand by students to learn important programming skills, theory and practice in a hands-on and caring educational environment.
“From the first day of classes until Commencement, we strive to ensure that our computer science and software engineering students are supported by an environment that’s rigorous, inspiring, attentive, and provides a mastery of theory and practice,” states the department head.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rick Stamper points out that Rose-Hulman computer science and software engineering students have showcased their computing and problem-solving skills in national and regional programming contests and Hackathons. An ability to quickly adapt and learn about new technology environments has the program’s alumni being highly respected and coveted by employers and graduate/doctorate degree program leaders.
“One of our graduates’ greatest assets, no matter the academic major, is that they are lifelong learners. That’s especially important in computer science, where the career pathways are constantly evolving to keep up with the rapid pace of computing technology,” Stamper said.
Rose-Hulman’s Class of 2020 computer science majors had a 100% placement rate within six months of Commencement, with an average starting salary of $97,643 and a high salary offer of $126,000. These opportunities included career employment with such companies as Amazon, DMI, Facebook, Google, Genesys, Groupon, Microsoft, and Software Engineering Professionals. Software engineering graduates also had a 100% placement rate in 2020, with an average starting salary of $83,063.
The institute offers data science as a second academic major and a bachelor’s degree in international computer science, featuring spending a year living and learning in Germany to earn a dual degree from Rose-Hulman and Hochschule Ulm University of Applied Sciences.
Overall, U.S. News and World Report ranked Rose-Hulman first for the 23rd consecutive year among U.S. engineering colleges that are focused on bachelor’s and master’s-level education. The institute’s computer engineering program was judged first by engineering deans and senior engineering faculty, along with civil engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.
Rose-Hulman’s Early Action deadline to apply for the 2022-23 school year is Nov. 1, 2021.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
