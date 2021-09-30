Mountain Bike Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2028
Mountain bike market size was USD 3.51 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.NEW YORK, NA, UNITED STATE, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mountain bike market size is expected to reach USD 5.34 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising focus on development of more durable and sturdy bikes, rising preference for bike sports, increasing preference for adventure tourism, and increasing number of individuals focusing on improving physical health and fitness. Mountain bikes are types of bicycles that are particularly designed for riding on rocky and uneven terrain. Mountain bikes or bicycles are mainly ridden off-road, on mountain trails, single tracks, and other uneven and unchartered paths.
Top Key Players:
Major players in the market include Trek Bicycle Corporation, CUBE Bikes, Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Diamondback Bicycles, XDS Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pivot Cycles, Trinx Bikes, Xidesheng Bicycle Company, and Rocky Mountain Bicycles.
Mountain bikes can be categorized into hardtail, rigid, and full suspension, depending on suspension type. Hardtail bikes have suspension shock absorbers only on the front fork. Full-suspension mountain bikes have suspension shock absorption in front as well as rear. Rigid bikes have no suspension in front fork or rear. These bikes are mainly used for racing and leisure purposes. Racing segment is expected to register faster revenue CAGR than other bike types throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of participants in mountain biking activities and rising focus on outdoor and adventure activities to maintain physical health and wellness are factors resulting in rising sales of bicycles of varying types and models, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
In July 2021, Greyp launched high tech electric trekking bike, Greyp e-SUV T5. This bike is equipped with, an integrated eSIM, electric motor, 700 Wh battery that offers up to 100 km range.
Cross-country bikes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising demand for cross-country bikes due to various advantages such as better durability, high speed, and lightweight frame.
North America is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding fitness, robust presence of major bike manufacturers, and increasing investment by government and private investors in mountain bike manufacturing and infrastructure are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the mountain bike market based on type, distribution channel, application, and region:
The key questions answered in the report:
What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?
What are the key factors driving the Mountain Bike market?
What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
Who are the key vendors in the Mountain Bike market?
What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?
What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Mountain Bike market?
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Cross Country Bikes
Downhill Bikes
Freeride Bikes
Dirt Jumping Bikes
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Specialty Bicycle Retailers
Full-Line Sporting Goods Stores
Mass Merchants
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Racing
Leisure
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Israel
Rest of MEA
