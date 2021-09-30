Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed Offense: 600 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed offense that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and engaged in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male armed with a gun. He is between 5’7” and 5’9” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark hoody, dark sweatpants and a black ski mask.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

