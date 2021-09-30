Gov. Wolf Celebrates Expansion of the Biotech Industry in Pennsylvania

Joins with ribbon cutting for state-of-the-art cancer treatment manufacturing facility in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – Governor Tom Wolf joined Iovance Biotherapeutics leaders, Mayor Jim Kenney, local officials, patient advocacy groups, and others today for a ribbon cutting ceremony of the Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC) at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia. The new facility will manufacture life-saving cancer treatments, adding to Philadelphia’s reputation as Cellicon Valley.

“Iovance is on the leading edge of biotechnology research, and I am proud the company chose Pennsylvania for this wonderful new facility,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania is a key destination for innovative and groundbreaking companies, including in the science and technology sectors”

Iovance chose Philadelphia because of the region’s history of research in gene and cell therapy and the city’s status as an emerging center for biotechnology companies. The new 136,000 square foot iCTC will conduct clinical studies and commercial manufacturing. Among the largest cell therapy manufacturers, the site gives the company flexibility to create treatments for thousands of patients with various types of cancers.

“My administration has invested heavily in science and technology education to prepare today’s students for the jobs of the future, and the growth of the life sciences industry in the commonwealth over the past several years is a testament to that need and our success,” said Gov Wolf.

The governor attended the iCTC groundbreaking in 2019. Over the past two years, Iovance has hired nearly 100 employees and anticipates hiring hundreds of more people for the iCTC team, providing an important job creation benefit to the Philadelphia region.

“Our commonwealth is the perfect location for innovative companies,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania has a highly educated, skilled, and talented workforce, we’re home to leading universities and research centers and the state is conveniently located near other major cities. The research pursued, and the technology created right here, right now, in Pennsylvania will power the next generation of economic growth and development.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

