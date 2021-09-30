Gov. Wolf Signs Bills to Protect Public Health Measures

Today, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 1774, House Bill 1861 and House 184.

House Bill 1774 amends the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program (ABC-MAP) Act to allow additional designated personnel to access information through Pennsylvania’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. Following the expiration of the opioid disaster declaration in August, this legislation enables important information-sharing among commonwealth agencies that will help the commonwealth continue to reduce overdose deaths among Pennsylvanians. It is an important step in our efforts to reduce the prevalence of substance use disorder, increase treatment opportunities and help Pennsylvanians get the resources they need for recovery.

House Bill 1861 amends The Administrative Code of 1929 to provide for temporary regulatory flexibility authority. The bill temporarily extends certain suspensions of regulations and statutes that were issued by agencies under the COVID-19 disaster declaration through March 31, 2022. The continued suspension of these regulations and statutes allows the commonwealth to use all necessary resources to fight COVID-19 and help Pennsylvania get back on track from the pandemic.

“I want to thank the members of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly for heeding my call to expand information-sharing under the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program and to extend the suspension of regulations and statutes originally suspended under the COVID-19 disaster declaration,” said Gov. Wolf. “These are important changes that will help us continue our work to protect public health in Pennsylvania. Following the expiration of the disaster declarations for the opioid epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m pleased that we were able to come together to keep these important public health measures working on behalf of Pennsylvanians.”

House Bill 184, also known as Shawn’s Law, amends Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to enhance a sentence for causing or aiding suicide when the victim is under 18 years old, has an intellectual disability, or has autism spectrum disorder.