Recruiting for Good Congratulates 9 Year Old LA Girl Rainbow Cakes for Landing Sweet Gig

Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids. Rainbow Cakes will be tasting and writing reviews of Amy's Bake Shop Treats made by LA mom.
Recruiting for Good funds and creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids to prepare them for life; by creating real life work experiences, developing skills/talent, and teaching positive life values (iAppreciate Myself).
Every month, 9 year old girl 'Rainbow Cakes' will work on sweet gig; iReview Mom Treats taste (Amy's Bake Shop Sweets), and write sweet reviews in English and Marathi to inspire the community. When Rainbow Cakes does a great job; she gets hired again (just like in the real world).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Before starting Recruiting for Good, I was a teacher, I love to inspire, mentor and prepare kids for a fun fulfilling life. And do so thru The Sweetest Gigs."
About
Rainbow Cakes landed The Sweetest Gig iReview Mom’s Treats (made by Amy’s Bake Shop). Every month, she will taste and write a sweet review. When she does a great job; she gets another sweet gig (just like in the real world)! www.iReviewMomTreats.com
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.
We're mindfully hosting exclusive socially distanced parties for just 10 kids. Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.LoveisaTreat.com.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
Amy Robertson is the owner and Chief Treat Maker for Amy’s Bake Shop. All items are made with the finest ingredients, with care and lots of love mixed in right here in Culver City, CA. Buy local and Indulge in a decadent treat like the sea salt cookies or blondies, or something super healthy like a training bar or granola. Out of state? No problem, we can ship! Special requests accepted, as well as custom cupcakes and ice cream for locals.
Along with a passion for baking, Amy is a mom to 9 year old twins, a triathlete, cycling instructor and event producer. Find your passion, make it happen and enjoy the delicious ride! To Learn More Visit www.AmyBakeShop.com/abs
