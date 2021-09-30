MERIDIAN’S UNIQUE ARCHER VEHICLE BARRIERS GUARD A RANGE OF EVENTS

Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair

MERIDIAN RAPID DEFENSE IS THE WEEKEND WARRIOR PROTECTING EVENTS ACROSS AMERICA

Creating these secure zones, which really turn into pedestrian plazas, using our mobile barriers and beam gates takes away a major issue which has been a headache for event organizers in the past.” — Eric Alms, Meridian President

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College Football at the Rose Bowl in California and Bryant-Denny Stadium in Alabama, ACL music festival in Austin, TX, Jacksonville Jazz Festival in Jacksonville, FL, and the 49th annual Hometown Fair in Manhattan Beach, CA are just a few of the events Meridian Rapid Defense Group will be providing security for this weekend.

Event organizers across the country have been quick to appreciate the ease with which Meridian’s unique and mobile Archer 1200 Barriers can be moved into place, doing away with the heavy lifting needed to position the more cumbersome concrete and unsightly water barriers.

“We are getting great feedback from all these clients who rent our barriers,” said Eric Alms, Meridian’s President. “The Austin City Limits music festival is one example. It’s returning for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and we’re proud to have been chosen to help ensure the safety of the tens of thousands of fans who will be attending.”

This weekend Meridian’s barriers will also be placed for the first time at the ShoalsFest country music festival in McFarland Park in Florence, AL, featuring local star Jason Isbell and Drive-By Truckers. The Archer 1200 Barriers, as with all the other locations, will be placed to ensure free access for the crowds while creating “a vehicle free zone.”

Meridian Rapid Defense Group rents and sells barriers throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe. The Archer 1200 Barriers made of 700 lbs. of USA made steel are SAFETY Act Certified and can be quickly wheeled into place by one person.

Mr. Alms said, “Creating these secure pedestrian zones, which really turn into pedestrian plazas, using our pure mobile barriers and beam gates takes away a major issue which has been a real headache for event organizers in the past. And you can see by how many events we are protecting these days how successful our products are.”

“It’s going to a big weekend of work for our Meridian teams who do the set up and break down and remain at the ready throughout the event,” said Mr. Alms.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

Beam Gate in Action at Tampa Bay Bucs Stadium