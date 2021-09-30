Submit Release
First SBVA Meeting in Renovated ADVA Conference Room Scheduled for Oct. 1

It’s been more than a year and half since the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) gave its conference room a makeover, but Oct. 1 will mark the first time the State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) has met in the renovated space.

The renovation followed the SBVA meeting in January 2020, but meetings moved virtual for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t until July 2021 that the Board met in person again. However, with the agenda including naming the fifth state veterans home, the meeting was held in Enterprise, where the home will be located.

The meeting on Oct. 1 is scheduled for 2 p.m. and is open to the public. It will be proceeded by meetings of the Homes Committee (9:30 a.m.), Cemetery Committee (11 a.m.) and Legislative Committee (12:15 p.m.).

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.

