Butternut Box launches new line of Naturally Tasty Tenders

Butternut Box Turkey Tenders and Chicken Tenders

Naturally Tasty Chicken and Turkey Tenders are made with 90% meat, juicy berries, and no nasties.

LONDON, UK, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butternut Box, the leading UK and European direct-to-consumer fresh dog food brand, introduces Turkey Tenders and Chicken Tenders to their growing product offering. Adding to their existing 'Naturally Tasty' range, the poultry-based tenders will join fellow Naturally Tasty Fish, Lamb and Duck treats.

Approximately 58 calories per treat, Naturally Tasty Tenders are designed to be fed between normal meals as part of a balanced diet, and are suitable for dogs and puppies over 4 months old.

The treat range was developed by Butternut Box’s in-house product development team, fuelled by the company’s culture of innovation and driven by customer data. Charlotte McCormack, Butternut Box’s Head of Product Development, who has over a decade of experience in the pet food industry, says: “Our new tenders are made using freshly prepared meat and berries and using natural human-quality ingredients. They’re gently air-dried to keep them chewy which means that they’re great for keeping dogs occupied for a short while or for an extra special treat.”

Butternut Box continues to leverage its innovative digital platform to raise the bar in the growing DTC pet food market. The new product launch comes just weeks after the FMCG announced it had raised £40m to fund new product development and expansion into new markets.

David Nolan, Butternut Box co-founder and pet parent to Apple and Rudie, says: “I feed our food and treats every day, and I can honestly say that I am incredibly excited to see the reaction to our Naturally Tasty Tenders. Apple goes bananas every time she sees the packaging so that’s got to be a good sign! It’s so exciting to see our range grow, and being able to deliver more health and happiness to dogs all over the UK is the purpose that drives all of us at Butternut. ”

Butternut Box co-founder Kevin Glynn adds: “The early feedback from customers (dogs and humans) has been so positive and this launch will be the first of many new product innovations we’ve been working on. Q4 in particular is going to be an exciting one for us at Butternut as we have a further two new product releases to come.”

Turkey Tenders and Chicken Tenders are available through the Butternut Box website now.