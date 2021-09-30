PSC Commissioner Andrew Fay Highlights National Drive Electric Week with Statewide Electric Vehicle Tour

TALLAHASSEE — An early adopter of an electric vehicle (EV), Florida Public Service Commissioner Andrew Giles Fay recently took to the road to test out Florida’s EV charging infrastructure. His travels included stopping at a wide array of charging stations, covering all parts of the state. He also utilized access to overnight charging stations at five Florida State Parks and Everglades National Park. Commissioner Fay highlighted the state’s growing EV infrastructure, and expressed hope that charger growth will keep pace with the increasing demand for EVs. By 2040, nearly 60% of passenger vehicle sales in Florida will be electric and 35% of cars on Sunshine State roads will be electric, according to recent estimates published by the Florida Department of Transportation. “What better way to advocate for EV use in Florida than to hit the road myself,” said Commissioner Fay. “I wasn’t willing to encourage others to acquire EVs until I could speak firsthand about access to charging stations throughout our entire state.” In addition to the recent work on the state’s EV Infrastructure Master Plan, the PSC has also recently approved utility tariffs to facilitate charging station availability that will help Florida stay ahead of this growing industry. Commissioner Fay emphasized how important access to chargers is for consumers considering an electric vehicle purchase. “Consumers should feel confident about charging their vehicle no matter where they are in Florida,” said Commissioner Fay. “I hope that my successful traveling experience will demonstrate that charger availability shouldn’t be a reason to wait if Floridians want to purchase an EV.” For additional information on the state’s EV Infrastructure Master Plan and the PSC’s role, a copy of the report is available here. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.