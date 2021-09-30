Lyseon North America to set up plant in Tulsa area

Catoosa, Okla. – Lyseon North America Inc. (LNAI) today announced plans to set up a plant and commence operations at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, in Rogers County, Oklahoma. The company offers a broad range of services in engineering, metal stamping, welding and coating, mainly for the US automotive industry, targeting a low annual production volume. The company plans to add 80 employees over the next three years and increase the employment as the production ramps up.

“We could not be more excited about setting up the plant in the Tulsa area,” said Yasunori Bruce Suzuki, Managing Director of LNAI.

“We believe that the availability of skilled vehicle production technicians coupled with the business-friendly environment will set us up for success long into the future,” said Candido Romero, Technical Director and one of investors of LNAI.

“I am proud that Oklahoma’s growing automotive sector and business-friendly climate is bringing Lyseon North America to the greater Tulsa area,” said Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “The company will serve as a supplier to Tulsa’s Navistar Bus and bring another automotive and electric vehicle supplier to our state. The momentum we’re seeing in this sector is exciting, and we are working to bring more opportunities like this to Oklahoma.”

In late 2019, Lyseon Co. Ltd., parent company of LNAI, was established as the JV between TOPIA Co. Ltd from Japan and ECSF POWER SL from Spain to target the Japanese automotive market by harmonizing their technical synergies and decided to enter the US market in 2021 because of increasing inquiries from US Internal Combustion Engine and Electric Vehicle manufacturers.

“Tulsa Ports has positioned their industrial parks (Catoosa & Inola) to be ideal locations for the growing electric vehicle industry and their suppliers, as well as a welcome location for foreign direct investment. As Chairman of Tulsa Ports’ Board of Directors and the newly appointed Honorary Consul General to Japan for Oklahoma, I am excited to welcome Lyseon North America as a new addition to our 71 existing industrial employers at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa,” said Dewey F. Bartlett, Jr.

“We are united in a vison to deliver exceptional service, value and capabilities to our customers on a large platform,” said Hideki Sasaki, President of TOPIA Co. Ltd.

About Tulsa Ports Tulsa Ports encompasses two multi-modal shipping complexes and industrial parks totaling approximately 5,000 acres. The Tulsa Port of Catoosa and The Tulsa Port of Inola are home to 71 companies that employ nearly 3,200 Oklahomans. Located at the head of navigation for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Northeast Oklahoma, the Tulsa Port of Catoosa is one of the largest, most inland river-port/industrial parks in the United States. The Tulsa Port of Inola is a new, 2,500-acre, rail-served industrial property with land available in contiguous tracts up to 1,500 acres. Tulsa Ports is managed and operated by the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority. To find out more about Tulsa Ports, visit www.tulsaports.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.