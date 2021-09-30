Senator Jill Schupp to Host Free Health Care Event on Saturday, Oct. 2

Free Health Care Event Offers 3,000 Pounds of Food,

Flu Shots, Health Screenings, Rent Assistance

ST. LOUIS – State Senator Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, will partner with other area elected officials to host a free health care event on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Maryland Heights Community Center. This is the seventh year Sen. Schupp has offered the annual Health CareFair to help people of all ages access a large array of important health services easily, conveniently and at no cost.

“The CareFair offers a wide variety of free services to help Missourians improve their health and wellness,” Sen. Schupp said. “The event is great for families, with services appropriate for all age groups.”

This year’s event will be held entirely outdoors to allow for social distancing and plenty of fresh air. Free flu shots will be available for all attendees, age 6 months and older, in a drive-through format. Vision, hearing and blood pressure screenings will be offered. The CareFair also includes giveaways of fresh food and produce, as well as diapers and period products. Attendees can also receive assistance with rent, mortgage and utility concerns, mental health resources, and information about job and training opportunities. The event and services are free and open to all, with no insurance required.

Joining Senator Schupp in sponsoring this year’s CareFair are state Representatives Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann; LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis; Paula Brown, D-Hazelwood; Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin; and Tracy McCreery, D-St. Louis. The event is offered in partnership with Operation Food Search.

WHO: Sen. Jill Schupp, Rep. Doug Clemens, Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, Rep. Paula Brown, Rep. Trish Gunby, Rep. Tracy McCreery, Operation Food Search, state agencies, area health care providers and organizations

WHAT: Health CareFair!

WHEN: 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Oct. 2

WHERE: Maryland Heights Community Center North Parking Lot, 2300 McKelvey Road.

In case of inclement weather, event opening details will be available at 573-751-9762.

For more information on Sen. Schupp’s legislation, visit her official Missouri Senate website at www.senate.mo.gov/schupp