Global Bathroom Products Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2021-2030

Bathroom Products Market

Bathroom Products Market by Product Type, Price Point, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Nation-wide lockdown was imposed by government which is resulted into disruption of supply chain and production cycle of bathroom products.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Bathroom Products Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

There is an increase in the trend of smart bathrooms as they feature elegant design and offer many unique features, such as inbuilt sensors. With the help of smart bathroom and touch less technology, consumers will be able control temperature of water in digital faucets or shower along with bathroom lights and music. Such innovations are anticipated to boost the growth of the bathroom products market.

Sale of smart bathroom product has increased during COVID-19, and people have been attracted toward touch free products such as faucets, commodes, and lavatories to stay away from corona virus disease. Since, people fear the use of public wash room, hotels and corporate office have started using smart & touch free bathroom products, thus accelerating the market growth.

Smart bathroom is a key factor for the rise in demand of bathroom products. These look attractive and innovative and are easy to use. These also help adopt a healthy life style. Smart bathrooms are functionable over voice, and has modern feature such as heated commode seat, sensored faucets, and sensored soap dispensers. These are eco-friendly as they also help save water, which helps to prevent overflow of water. These unique features of smart bathrooms offers luxury life style to its consumers which fuels the growth of bathroom products market

COVID-19 Impact analysis-
○ The bathroom products market experienced an increase in growth rate during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to increase in use of personal cleaning products such as bathroom cleaners and toiletries to maintain hygiene and eliminate risk of spreading coronavirus diseases.
○ However, online distribution channel has played a vital role in bringing up of supply chain again and bridging up of gaps in distribution channel. Small scale traders and manufactures have also started merging with e-commercial platforms to target grater audience.

The key market players profiled in the report include Kohler Co.,Hindustan Sanitary Ware & Industries Ltd, The Jaquar Group,H&R Johnson's Ltd., Cera Sanitary Ware limited., Parry Ware Limited

