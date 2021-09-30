Vietnam Clothing Manufacturer continues to be a powerhouse uniform exporter even during global supply disruptions

Workforce suppliers and distributors around the globe have found a high-quality apparel source at manufacturer-direct prices as the company continues aggressive expansion into new markets

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While international trade continues to find sure footing after a disruptive pandemic created supply chain disruptions in almost all industries, Dony Garment has continued to push ahead of competitors by providing reasonably priced, high-quality uniforms and workwear to suppliers across the globe.

"We are proud to be a top uniform provider in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East," said Pham Quang Anh, CEO Dony Garment. "The last two years have shown how strong our connections are to international companies, and how time and time again we are the first and best choice when it comes to outfitting a workforce."

Pham attributes their sustained success in part to their location outside of the typically thought of centers of global uniforms & work apparel manufacturing.

"Many clients are now looking to diversify their supply sources, and we are ready to capitalize on that desire," he said. "As a trusted manufacturer outside of China, Bangladesh, and Thailand we can avoid many of the issues arising from trade in those areas. We are proud to operate in the heart of Vietnam, and our clients appreciate the care and attention brought to their orders by our amazing workers up and down the manufacturing process.

After clients discover the reasonably priced high-quality products we bring to the market from outside the typical locals, they see the value immediately, and they stay with us for the long term. The last few years have taught us how to capitalize on being a trusted industry partner."

DONY manufactures almost every workwear item needed by a workforce, including, T-shirts, pants, workwear, jackets, aprons, school uniforms, cheerleading uniforms, and more for industry, for office professionals to workers in the field for wholesalers and distributors worldwide.

And with all of the items in the DONY lineup, customization options are available, ensuring the client gets a high-quality garment, but also one that can be a powerful advertisement for any organization.

“We have done it all,” Pham said. “From coffee shop aprons to outfitting full factories with pants, shirts, windbreakers, and dresses, our clients know Dony Garment can fulfill their supply needs.”

And they created workwear for almost all industries.

“From corporate and enterprise to spa and resorts, with Dony Garment, your staff will look professional and comfortable at a direct price from the manufacturer,” Pham said.

Along with their uniform production for industry, DONY often manufactures school uniforms for all levels of education. They are the leading uniform manufacturer for international schools in Vietnam such as Vietnamese American School (VASCHOOLS), American School (TAS), International School of North America (SNA).

While being based in Vietnam has given the company some unique advantages, Pham attributes the company's continued growth to its ability to provide products on time and with a quality guarantee.

"In business many times timing is vital, so for us getting a delivery out on time is a cornerstone of our garment operation," Pham said. "But that doesn't mean skimping on quality. We are happy to work to correct any issue our clients come across, which is already rare."

"We work with numerous clients that happily return to utilize or free sample program, low cost, and free design services. We aim to be a one-stop-shop for those business clients."

DONY has already found many of those trusted business clients in various countries worldwide, but Pham said they are always looking to grow.

"We are always happy to speak with a company about how we can be their apparel supplier, no matter where they are," he said. "Especially now with more and more countries are looking to add an antibacterial cloth face mask to their required attire. We were one of the best suppliers of reusable antibacterial face masks during the early days of the pandemic, and that continues today."

"Our face coverings can be branded and customized with a business logo, serving as an advertisement as well as offering protection against virus transmission. They are lightweight, offer three layers of protection, and are certified by health departments the world over."

"All of our workforce clothing options are of course of the highest quality, but when it comes to face mask protection, with our Dony Mask, quality is a matter of life and death and we take that privilege seriously."

By the third quarter of 2021, Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.

To find out more about Dony visit their website garment.dony.vn.

They also maintain a presence on social media, including LinkedIn and Facebook.

A short video about the company can also be found on their official YouTube channel.

