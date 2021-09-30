UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027
Reports And Data
UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Size – USD 567.8 million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 9.2%. High demand due to increase in skin related problems & skin cancer.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from USD 567.8 million in 2019 to USD 1.16 billion in 2027. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin related diseases creates the demand for such protective apparels. Significant rise in average disposable income along with changing lifestyle of people is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The UPF sun protective clothes are being widely common as these possess certain properties which can help in protecting skin when exposed to sunlight. It mainly protects skin from sunburn, skin rashes, long term skin damages and skin cancer. Prevalence of chronic disease like skin cancer amongst a large section of people is leading to greater adoption of these clothes. The products offered by the market can prevent melanoma which is a type of skin cancer. Demand for skin care products and skin care apparels have increased significantly as awareness of people have grown. The rising income and changing lifestyle of people is another factor augmenting the market’s growth.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3648
The need for extensive R&D and specialized manufacturing process increases the cost of production of such apparels. This in turn increases the selling price and it becomes difficult for a large section of the society to afford such clothings. There is also a lack of awareness amongst people regarding the benefits offered by the market products due to which the sale of such clothes is much lesser than normal clothes. These factors are expected to restrain the market’s growth during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic may have a mixed impact on the growth of the market. Owing to this dangerous pandemic, awareness among people regarding health and safety would increase which may in turn lead to greater adoption of the products offered by the industry. On the other hand, turbulence in global economy may have a negative impact on the purchasing power of consumers which might reduce the sale of products since these clothes are comparatively more costly. Production in certain countries like China, USA have been affected due to repeated lockdowns. Thus the industry may face some disruption due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players in the market include Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing, Cabana Life, Solumbra, IBKUL, UV Skinz Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike, Royal Robins, Helly Hansen and Craghoppers.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Pants and shorts product segment may witness steady growth during the forecast period since they are more beneficial than sunscreens and are resistant to chlorine and saltwater.
Offline sales channel is popular in some regions mainly amongst old aged people who are not much acquainted with smartphone apps.
Sun protective apparels for men have been launched by all major manufacturers with lot of variety in patterns, designs, colours and sizes.
Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing popularity of the products amongst women and the easy availability of these products in online platforms.
In March 2017, Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing partnered with two time Olympic gold medallist Summer Sander who is serving as the brand ambassador of the company and promoting its UPF sun protective apparels.
Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing has recently launched products like Women’s Navia Cover-Up UPF 50+, Women’s Morada Everyday Short Sleeve T-shirt UPF 50+, Women’s Enclave Weekend Pants UPF 50+, Men’s Ultimate Long Sleeve Rash Guard UPF 50+, Men’s Kahuna Swimming Shorts UPF 50+, Baby Lumaleo Bodysuit UPF 50+, Baby Flipper 360 Coverage Swimsuit UPF 50+ amongst others.
In February 2020, Cabana Life collaborated with Talbots which would help the company spread their sun safe messages and expand the reach of stylish UPF solutions.
There have been a number of M&A in the industry like Craghoppers tying up with Discover Consumer Products in 2016 and Nike acquiring Celect in 2019.
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3648
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market on the basis of Product, Sales Channel, End-Use and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Hats & Caps
Shirts, T-shirts, Jacket & Hoodies
Pants & Shorts
Swimwear
Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Offline
Online
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Men
Women
Kids
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3648
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/perfluorooctanoic-acid-pfoa-market
Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Scavenger Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hydrogen-sulfide-h2s-scavenger-market
Isoprene Monomer Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/isoprene-monomer-market
Synthesis Gas Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthesis-gas-market
Unleaded Gasoline Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/unleaded-gasoline-market
About Reports and Data
RND is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn