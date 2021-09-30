ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026
Market Size – USD 77.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4% Market Trends– Government funding for ENT Surgical Navigation SystemsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market valued at USD 77.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 110.5 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. ENT Surgical Navigation Systems are used in the diagnosis and treatment of ENT disorders as it delivers enhanced visualization with full high-definition display for performing surgeries. There is an integrated endoscope for continuous tracking of surgical instruments that helps surgeons to achieve better results through more complete resections. The incidences of diseases like chronic otitis, sinusitis are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in the children and geriatric population, lifestyle habits like smoking, and the prevalence of various allergies, lifestyle habits like smoking are further driving the market. According to the American Cancer society, approximately 52,890 new cases of thyroid cancer, and 2,180 have died from the thyroid cancer in the United States. Government funding for technologically advanced systems for the treatment are fuelling the growth of the market. However, the high expenditure cost of treatment is hindering the growth of the market.
According to WHO, the Global Burden of mild and unilateral hearing loss was estimated at 1.2 billion, i.e. (17.2%) in 2008 to 1.4 billion, i.e. (18.7%) in 2017. The Asia Pacific is likely to hold significant growth due to factors like increased patient pool, lifestyle habits like smoking, and government initiatives for better treatment, etc. Chronic sinusitis is one of the more widespread chronic illnesses in the United States. It is estimated that there are about 18-22 million physician visits in the United States.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2027.
Competitive Outlook:
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
Further key findings from the report suggest
ClaroNav had announced in 2017 that it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(K) clearance for NaviENT in the United States. NaviENT has also granted CE mark approval for the European market in 2016. NaviENT is an image-guided surgical navigation system that is beneficial for the (ENT) surgeons for identifying anatomic structures during transnasal interventions. It is an innovative image-guided navigation system, utilizing the latest technologies in the field and provides accuracy and affordability to the surgical navigation system. It uses 3D anatomical structure localization and visualization that is beneficial to the surgeons, especially in Sinus surgeries
In the year 2019, Stryker had entered a final agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and the outstanding shares of Wright Medical Group for USD 30.75 per share. This acquisition of Wright Medical was support to Stryker’s trauma and extremities business for better growth of Stryker
Medtronic plc in January 2020 had announced that it had acquired Stimgenics, LLC, it is a privately-held that has pioneered a novel spinal cord stimulation (SCS) waveform known as Differential Target Multiplexed (DTM) Spinal Cord Stimulation will be delivered by the Medtronic Intellis platform, for treating patients with chronic pain. Clinical trial results of three months of evaluating DTM with the conventional SCS was to presented at the upcoming North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) on January 23-26 in Las Vegas
Functional endoscopy Sinus surgery in the application segment is likely to hold a significant share due to the rise in the demand for a minimal invasive procedure and also due to the prevalence of sinusitis worldwide
NEURO Surgery has obtained a significant growth due to the rise in the diseases and disorders associated with the brain and the spinal cord
Stryker (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Brainlab (Germany), Karl Storz (Germany), Intuitive Surgical (U.S.), Hansen Medical (U.S.), Accuray (U.S.), Acclarent Inc (U.S.), Fiagon (Germany), ClaroNav (Canada) are the key players in the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market
For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market on the basis of types, applications end use and region:
Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Optical Navigation
Electromagnetic Navigation
Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Functional Endoscopy Sinus Surgery (FESS)
ENT Surgery
Neuro Surgery
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Regional Analysis covers:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
