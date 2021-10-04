CXBuzz Publishes First Edition of the Customer Experience Landscape Map, Highlighting CX Companies
The project is a snapshot of the CX industry, aimed at capturing the most relevant market segments and companies that operate in the customer experience field.
In this year’s list, we have included 60 companies across 10 market segments.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CXBuzz, the emerging online news publication that focuses on customer experience, has published today the first edition of its “Customer Experience Landscape Map,” a list of 60 among the most relevant and active companies in the field of CX.
“The map is meant to be a snapshot of the CX industry, aimed at capturing the most relevant market segments and companies that operate in the field of customer experience,” wrote Efrat Vulfsons, the editor-in-chief of CXBuzz. “In this year’s list, we have included 60 companies across 10 market segments.”
The project features a remarkable “landscape map” of the CX space, which was created to make the list more accessible and easier to navigate. The map shows companies in various market segments, such as customer experience management, customer analytics, customer journey, customer loyalty, and personalization.
About CXBuzz
Established in 2020 and headquartered in New York City, CXBuzz is a fast-growing online publication that covers news, consumer trends, and industry insights from the customer experience space. CXBuzz covers everything related to customer experience and digital transformation in retail and e-commerce. The editorial team is led by Efrat Vulfsons, editor-in-chief, and Simone Somekh, managing editor.
CXBuzz regularly publishes Q&A interviews with industry insiders from all over the world — including experts from Cisco, Microsoft, and SAP — in addition to news articles and guest opinion editorials.
