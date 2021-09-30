What are the key trends in the Cancer Diagnostics Market report?

Rise in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types and initiatives by government and other organizations to spread awareness about cancer

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer diagnostics market was estimated at $168.60 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $280.59 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types, initiatives by government and other organizations to spread awareness about cancer, and growth in number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries propel the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market. On the other hand, risk of high radiation exposure by the use of CT scanners and high cost of diagnostics imaging systems hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of diagnostic approaches for various cancer mutations is expected to present opportunities for the industry in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to delayed diagnosis of cancer due to disrupted` logistics and supply of cancer diagnosis tests kits and other products.

Furthermore, the limited availability of medical care and healthcare professionals for conditions other than Covid-19 negatively affected the market. Several hospitals and clinics witnessed a drop in patient visits during the pandemic.

Report Highlights

By product, the consumables segment held the largest cancer diagnostics market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the breast cancer segment held the largest cancer diagnostics market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the hospital & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshots

The North America region to rule the roost by 2028-

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from cancer and growth in geriatric population in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in focus of the key players on developing technologically advanced, cost-effective, and advanced safe products and high prevalence of cancer in the region.

Key Players Insights

Becton, Dickinson and Company
Abbott Laboratories
Roche Holdings AG (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Hologic, Inc.
Danaher Corporation (GE Healthcare)
Qiagen N.V.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)
Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Scope of the cancer diagnostics market Report

Key Market Segments

By Product:

Consumables -

Antibodies
Kits & Reagents
Probes
Other Consumables

Instruments -

Pathology-based Instruments
Imaging Instruments
Biopsy Instruments

By Application:

Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Lung Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Skin Cancer
Blood Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Others

By End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Research Institutes

