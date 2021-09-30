What are the key trends in the Cancer Diagnostics Market report?

Rise in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types and initiatives by government and other organizations to spread awareness about cancer

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cancer diagnostics market was estimated at $168.60 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $280.59 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types, initiatives by government and other organizations to spread awareness about cancer, and growth in number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries propel the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market. On the other hand, risk of high radiation exposure by the use of CT scanners and high cost of diagnostics imaging systems hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of diagnostic approaches for various cancer mutations is expected to present opportunities for the industry in the future.Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11701 Covid-19 scenario:The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to delayed diagnosis of cancer due to disrupted` logistics and supply of cancer diagnosis tests kits and other products.Furthermore, the limited availability of medical care and healthcare professionals for conditions other than Covid-19 negatively affected the market. Several hospitals and clinics witnessed a drop in patient visits during the pandemic.Report HighlightsBy product, the consumables segment held the largest cancer diagnostics market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the breast cancer segment held the largest cancer diagnostics market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.On the basis of end use, the hospital & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.Get Customization on this Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11701 Regional SnapshotsThe North America region to rule the roost by 2028-Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from cancer and growth in geriatric population in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in focus of the key players on developing technologically advanced, cost-effective, and advanced safe products and high prevalence of cancer in the region.Key Players InsightsBecton, Dickinson and CompanyAbbott LaboratoriesRoche Holdings AG (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.Hologic, Inc.Danaher Corporation (GE Healthcare)Qiagen N.V.Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)Thermo Fisher Scientific.Siemens Healthcare GmbH.Scope of the cancer diagnostics market ReportKey Market SegmentsBy Product:Consumables -AntibodiesKits & ReagentsProbesOther ConsumablesInstruments -Pathology-based InstrumentsImaging InstrumentsBiopsy InstrumentsBy Application:Breast CancerColorectal CancerCervical CancerLung CancerProstate CancerSkin CancerBlood CancerKidney CancerLiver CancerPancreatic CancerOvarian CancerOthersBy End Use:Hospitals and ClinicsDiagnostic LaboratoriesDiagnostic Imaging CentersResearch Institutes Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 