Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,622 in the last 365 days.

Global 5G in Healthcare & Lifesciences Market Report

Intel, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Verizon, AT&T, Samsung Electronics, NEC, Huawei Technologies, Capsule Technologies, and Qualcomm, among others, are the key players in the 5G in healthcare & lifesciences market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 5G in Healthcare & Lifesciences Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 30.2% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for remote monitoring capabilities, telemetry, growing adoption of robotic surgery and robots in the healthcare industry are the major drivers of the market.  


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global 5G in Healthcare & Lifesciences Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • The low latency period and high bandwidth capabilities of 5G networks is expected to increase the demand for robotic surgeries conducted by surgeons in remote locations
  • The growing investment in the research and development of novel smart wearables that incorporate 5G networks and IoT to allow better communication between devices and users is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.
  • The outpatient monitoring segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment in the 5G in healthcare & lifesciences market based on application
  • The payers segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market due to growing demand for smart wearables and remote monitoring as they can reduce the payer spending on professional consultations
  • Intel, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Verizon, AT&T, Samsung Electronics, NEC, Huawei Technologies, Capsule Technologies, and Qualcomm, among others, are the key players in the 5G in healthcare & lifesciences market

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/5g-in-healthcare-lifesciences-market-3564


Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Home Healthcare
  • Remote Healthcare
  • Outpatient Monitoring
  • Telemedicine & Tele-Robotics
  • Smart Wearable
  • Healthcare Training
  • Site Connectivity and Management

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • FWA
  • eMBB
  • URLLC
  • MMTC

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Payers
  • Providers
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global 5G in Healthcare & Lifesciences Market Report

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.