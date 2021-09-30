Data Center Market size worth $ 1,12,465.55 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 10.99% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising importance of e-commerce databases is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global data center market. Increasing digital transformation in emerging economies is further expected to drive the overall data center market growth around the world.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Data Center Market ” By Type (Corporate Data Centers & Webhosting Data Centers), By Density (Low, Medium, High, and Extreme), By Vertical (Banking and Financial Services, Telecom and IT, Government & Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Data Center Market size was valued at USD 49,926.48 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,12,465.55 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.99% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=33690

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Data Center Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Data Center Market Overview

A data center is a physical facility used to contain critical applications and data by companies. The design of a data center is based on a network of computers and storage resources that allow shared applications and data to be supplied. Routers, switches, firewalls, storage systems, servers, and application delivery controllers comprise the key components of a data center design.

The rising importance of e-commerce databases is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global data center market. E-commerce companies use data centers to store and transfer these data sets for various organizational operations such as branding, promotions, etc. Online retailers can track the various aspects of their e-commerce, including analytics or consumer details, via e-commerce data acquisition. Increasing digital transformation in emerging economies is further expected to drive the overall data center market growth around the world. Emerging economies such as China and India are therefore playing a big role in the growth of the data centers market. With the progression in technology, this period of digital transformation and innovative measures are being developed to make efficient data centers and related solutions.

Key Developments in Data Center Market

• Digital Realty has acquired Netherlands-based InterXion. InterXion is undergoing rapid data center expansion. The data center provider has several data center development projects under construction.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise paves way for mass deployment of Open RAN in 5G networks with industry-first Open RAN Solution Stack.

The major players in the market are Digital Realty Trust Inc., Hewlett-Packard Inc, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Hitachi Ltd., CyrusOne, Global Switch, Lumen Technologies, Telehouse, and EMC Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Data Center Market On the basis of Type, Density, Vertical, and Geography.

Data Center Market, By Type Corporate Data Centers Webhosting Data Centers

Data Center Market, By Density Low Medium High Extreme

Data Center Market, By Vertical Banking and Financial Services Telecom and IT Government Healthcare Others

Data Center Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Customer Data Platform Market By Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), By Application (Large Enterprises, and SMEs), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market By Solution Outlook (Logistics Analytics, Manufacturing Analytics, Planning, and Procurement), By Service Outlook (Professional & Support and Maintenance), By End User (Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Data Annotation Service Market By Product (Text, Image), By End User (Government, Enterprise), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Optical Networking And Communication Market By Component (Optical Fiber, Optical Amplifier, Optical Transceiver), By Application (Data Center, Telecom, Enterprise), By Technology (Width Division Multiplexing (WDM), Fiber Channel, SONET), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top European data center companies : Magnum opus of IT industry

Visualize Data Center Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter