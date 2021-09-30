Expanding at 7.5% CAGR, Digital Transformation Consulting Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 11 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Digital Transformation Consulting Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 5 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 11 Billion by 2026, at 7.5% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bain and Company, Terrabit Consulting, Mercer LLC, PwC, RSM US LLP, The IA Group, Intelligence, Ernst & Young (EY) and Others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Digital Transformation Consulting Market By Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Hosted), By Technology (Cloud Computing, AI, Big Data and Analytics, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain and Robotics and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Retail, Government and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Digital Transformation Consulting Market size & share expected to reach to USD 11 Billion by 2026 from USD 5 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026"

Global Digital Transformation Consulting Market: Overview

Consultants who specialize in digital transformation work with organizations to help them make the move to the digital world. By converting organizations to digital technology, these consultants want to improve efficiency, competitiveness, and accessibility. Consultants may provide services akin to cloud consultants, mobility consultants, and IT strategy consulting during the transition phase. Digital consultants begin by learning about a company's goals and budget in terms of technology. They will then offer solutions and help with the implementation of the company's decisions in general. Improving customer experience may frequently be a driving force in digital changes, whether it's adding an online purchasing function or building a mobile application. Businesses that want to move all or some of their operations to digital platforms may consider working with a digital transformation consulting firm.

The demand for digital transformation consulting is being driven by an increasing requirement for rapid deployment of a digitized omnichannel approach for boosting business functions across various businesses. Due to continually changing market and client conditions, business leaders frequently struggle to complete large projects. This has also helped to drive up demand for digital transformation consulting. The growth of the digital transformation consulting market is mostly influenced by increased awareness and stakeholder acceptability of transformation inside the company.

Industry Major Market Players

Bain and Company

Terrabit Consulting

Mercer LLC

PwC

RSM US LLP

The IA Group

Intelligence

Ernst & Young (EY)

Deloitte

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Marketify Consulting

CONSULUS

The Boston Consulting Group

Cognizant

ABeam Consulting Ltd.

A.T. Kearney Inc.

SAP SE

McKinsey

KPMG

Quint

Market Dynamics

Rise in Digital Transformation Across Industry Verticals Boosts The Market Growth

The digital transformation sector is changing at a breakneck speed. Market shifts are caused by disruptive technology, cyber risks, and shorter product lifecycles.

The expanding use of IoT in digital transformation has prompted a key trend in the market for digital transformation strategy consulting. Companies are becoming more involved in the creation of ready-to-use IoT systems. Organizations all around the world are frantically attempting to harness the disruptive power of emerging technologies for better decision-making, distinct competitive advantages, and other profitable payoffs. In the face of increasing competition, the unrivaled opportunities provided by digital technology have made digital transformation crucial for survival.

Global Digital Transformation Consulting Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 5 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 11 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 7.5% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Bain and Company, Terrabit Consulting, Mercer LLC, PwC, RSM US LLP, The IA Group, Intelligence, Ernst & Young (EY), Deloitte and Others Segments Covered Deployment Mode, Technology, Industry Verticals, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Digital Transformation Consulting Market: Segmentation

The global digital transformation consulting market is segmented into deployment model, technology, and industrial verticals. On-premises and hosted deployment modes are the two types of deployment modes. Based on the technology sector, the worldwide digital transformation consulting market includes cloud computing, AI, big data and analytics, mobility/social media, cyber security, IoT, blockchain and robots, and others. The industry verticals segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, healthcare, telecom and IT, manufacturing, retail, and government, among others.

Global Digital Transformation Consulting Market: Regional Analysis

North America Is Leading The Regional Market

Due to high internet penetration and widespread use of a range of online payment methods in the retail sector, North America had accounted for the largest regional market share. Over the forecast years, the presence of prominent industry players active in digital transformation consulting services in North America will fuel regional market growth. Furthermore, the strong demand for software and advanced robotic solutions in the retail, industrial, and automotive industries in the United States and Canada is also likely to drive regional market expansion.

Most businesses in North America are aiming to use digital transformation to develop a better way to operate by utilizing data for all types of decision-making. This is a vital organizational goal for employing digital transformation strategy consulting services in the United States and Canada.

Global Digital Transformation Consulting Market By Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Hosted), By Technology (Cloud Computing, AI, Big Data and Analytics, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain and Robotics and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Retail, Government and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026.

The global digital transformation consulting market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Hosted

By Technology:

Cloud Computing

AI

Big Data and Analytics

Mobility/Social Media

Cybersecurity

IoT

Blockchain and Robotics

Others

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Government

Others

