ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market To Reach USD 408.8 Million By 2026 With CAGR of 15.9% | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The increasing advancements in the field of diagnostics and cancer research could be some factors responsible for market growthNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market was valued at USD 123.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 408.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9%. ELISpot, also known as Enzyme-linked immune absorbent spot and Fluorospot, are assay methods used to detect cytokine secretion in samples, including blood plasma, serum, tissues, and others. The technique is antibody-based, wherein the microplates used in the assay are covered by specific antibodies that detect significant proteins from the sample. The ELISpot and Fluorospot are used on a regular basis in various research institutes for cytokine detection and analysis secreted by single cells.
The rise in the research and development in the vaccines sector is expected to drive the market majorly. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases that can be detected using ELISpot and Fluorospot assay methods is also a driving factor for the market. For instance, according to the estimates given by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 30 new diseases have emerged in the last 20 years, and now these diseases threaten the health of millions of people in the world. Moreover, the epidemics of infectious diseases worldwide affect around 3 to 5 million people annually and cause severe illness. Various companies have invested in the R&D sector to improve the assay techniques and to gain reliable results. Moreover, the rising cases of chronic disorders and increasing awareness about the diagnosis of chronic diseases are expected to propel the demand extensively. There is a significant increase in healthcare expenditure in developing countries, which could contribute to the growth of the industry.
North America dominates the ELISpot and Fluorospot market owing to the increasing number of manufacturers, spread of infectious diseases, improved health care infrastructure, and the development of various new products. Increasing the production of innovative products and the growth of manufacturers in their countries has led Europe to progress its global presence in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot industry supported by mergers and acquisitions that are increasing the global presence of European markets.
Some major restraints for the industry include limited availability of the reagents necessary for using the assay methods and high sensitivity of the techniques. Moreover, other efficient methods, which serve a similar purpose as ELISpot and Fluorospot assay methods, may also restrain the market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2697
The global ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Different companies continue to be leaders since the introduction of ELISpot and Fluorospot assay techniques. For instance, Oxford Immunotech is the leading company in the market. The company has established itself across the globe and used various strategies to improve its presence in the market
The analyzers segment is widely driven due to the company called Cellular Technology Limited (CTL), which is the first company to introduce analyzers in ELISpot in the market. It has been a leading player in the industry since then.
Many technological advancements have led the market toward growth. For instance, in 2018, Mabtech launched an analyzer called IRIS analyzer, which is a 4-color fluorospot and ELISpot reader.
Also, in 2018, in the assay kits sector, Mabtech introduced a human IL3 ELISpot kit. Such advancements continue the growth of the company in the market
The major players in the market include Oxford Immunotec, Cellular Technologies, Mabtech, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam, Bio-Techne, U-Cytech Biosciences, Lophius Biosciences GmbH, and Biotech Investissement Group.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2697
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the ELISpot and Fluorospot assay market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:
By Product (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Assay Kits
B cell assay
T cell assay
Ancillary products
Analyzers
By Application (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Cancer
Diagnostics
Transplants
Infectious diseases
Vaccines
Clinical trials
Others
By End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Research Institutes
Diagnostic Centers
Hospital and clinics
Ambulatory surgical centers
Others
Key Regional Markets:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2697
Key findings in the report:
Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Thank you for reading the research report on global ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.
Read More Reports:-
Embolic Protection Devices Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/embolic-protection-devices-market
Surgical Lights Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-lights-market
Palliative Care Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/palliative-care-market
Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/natural-language-processing-nlp-in-healthcare-and-life-sciences-market
Ascorbic Acid Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ascorbic-acid-market
Mammography Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mammography-market
Brachytherapy Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brachytherapy-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn