Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market Size Worth USD 24.61 billion by 2027 – Reports and Data

Flue Gas Desulphurization has gained popularity over the years due to increasing air pollution and high prevalence of sulfur dioxide in the atmosphereNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) market is expected to reach USD 24.61 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These equipment removes sulfur dioxide from the flue gas before it is emitted. When fossil fuels are burned in power plants such as oil and coal combustion unit, these equipment lowers sulfur dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.
The demand for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) is growing in power plants, chemical manufacturing units, iron & steel, and cement manufacturing industries due to the stringent government policies concerning the environmental hazards. Rapid industrialization and growth of infrastructure are going to push the market for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD). Increase in demand for power assisted with dependence for coal will encourage the market in the coming years. Technological advancements in high performing equipment and decreasing cost of it is going to provide new players with opportunities to explore.
APAC is estimated to be the highest growing region owing to the rising population levels in China and India. Government policies will boost the market. The demand for power generation in this region due to the growing infrastructure and industrialization is set to fuel the growth if Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) in this region. Europe has strict regulations for Sulfur emission and is one of the leading users of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD).
Key participants include Marsulex Environmental Technologies Corporation, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Inc, Hamon Corporation, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Siemens AG, Rafako S.A., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, General Electric Company, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The rise in demand for energy and stringent regulations for environmental benefit is set to increase the market for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD).
• Expensive installation and waste disposal cost are still challenges faced by the manufacturers and is limiting the market’s growth.
• Emerging countries like China, India, and Brazil are some of the regions that are paving the way for the growth of the market.
• On the basis of Type, Wet FGD is expected to have a larger market share as they are mainly used in industrial plants owing to their higher efficiency in removing sulfur dioxide.
• Utilization of coal in the industry is maximum, government across the globe has strict policies to install wet FGD.
• Power generation segment in the End-User sector is expected to lead the market as most of the countries still use coal for electricity generation.
• Brownfield technology is one where the equipment will be updated keeping it linked to coexist with the prior equipment whereas Greenfield is the installation of all new equipment.
• Cement manufacturing unit will have the second largest market share after power generation due to the emergence of new infrastructure and industries.
• APAC to have the highest market share owing to the emergence of manufacturing units and their utilization of coal.
• Europe to have the second largest market share due to strict government policies regarding sulfur dioxide emission.
Market Overview:
Power and energy industry comprises of key companies operating in fuel, petroleum, natural gas, and nuclear power markets. Constant production of energy and power is imperative for country’s economic growth. It also covers exploration and production of oil and gas reserves, oil and gas drilling, and refining industries. Power and energy sector is one of the most diversified sector across the globe. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has increased the dependency on power and energy and industries today consume large amounts of fuel making energy industry a crucial element of today’s industrial infrastructure.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) market on the basis of technology, installation, end-user, application, and region:
Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Dry FGD
Wet FGD
Semi-Dry FGD
Installation Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Greenfield
Brownfield
End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Power Generation
Chemical Manufacturing Industry
Iron and Steel Industry
Cement Manufacturing
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
New Systems
Reagents
Replacements
Scrubbers
Ball Mill Slurry
Cyclone/Filter Feed
Others
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of the clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.
